LETTER OF THE DAY: Thanks for helping us to help your pets

Have your say

On behalf of pet wellbeing charity, PDSA, which has a busy Pet Hospital in Cowplain, Waterlooville, I’d like to say a huge thank-you to all local players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

We have received fantastic support from players this year, which has helped to secure a better future for thousands of pets in the city, as well as providing emergency care and life-saving equipment.

In 2017, the funding has helped us to:

o See 71,000 pets brought to us with emergency conditions requiring immediate veterinary help. This included those treated at our Portsmouth Pet Hospital.

o Purchase 34 items through a National Emergency Equipment Fund to repair or replace old clinical equipment.

o Host 52 pet first aid courses across the UK, which have equipped hundreds of people with potentially life-saving skills.

o Promote PDSA’s online symptom checker, which has been used over 128,000 times. The free tool has helped owners with queries about their pets’ health

Just like people, pets can suddenly fall ill, or sustain an unexpected injury.

Whatever the cause, the emergency care we provide is vital.

For some pets, immediate assessment and diagnosis can be the difference between life and death.

PDSA is home to the UK’s busiest pet A&E service, so this funding helps us provide a vital lifeline for pets in need.

A total of £255m has been raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery for good causes across Great Britain since the lottery launched – an incredible achievement.

On behalf of us here at PDSA, and all the pets we treat, well done and thank you.

Rebecca Ashman

PDSA Senior Vet

Telford, Shropshire