LETTER OF THE DAY: We should now call time on Brexit

In last Thursday’s News, Rick Jackson asked why we’re not protesting about Brexit? (Why aren’t we on the streets protesting about Brexit?, Nov 26).

The fact is that we’re all shell-shocked by how complex it all is.

And we’re discovering that our NHS problems aren’t the EU’s.

There’s too little tax from Amazon, Apple and Google hiding their profits in tax havens. But we’re only just finding out that it applies to thousands of other companies.

We now find out the EU is going to make companies pay fairer tax where they earn it, not in tax havens.

Only the EU is big enough to make that work and afford the NHS we all want.

The Sun, Daily Mail, Daily Express and Daily Telegraph are owned by billionaires who don’t want to pay tax.

They don’t care that Britain will be seven per cent worse off, if they can carry on saving 90 per cent of their taxes.

So it’s no surprise that they’ve been lying about the EU for ever.

The Mail lied when it said, on Referendum Day, that Turkey was about to join the EU. They all lied when they said the EU was going to ban our toasters, kettles and hair-dryers.

You might remember more lies – renaming yoghurt, banning cheese from school dinners, EU flag to be flown at sporting events, and of course, Boris Johnson’s original story about a bent banana ban that started it all off.

Google ‘euromyths’, and you’ll see the EU has refuted 490 of them.

The EU didn’t create the housing crisis, the pay freeze, zero hours contracts.

And the 8,000 civil servants just to negotiate Brexit could have paid for 9,000 more nurses.

Yes, Rick, we should be on the streets protesting. It’s time to call time on Brexit.

Wilf Forrow

Gutner Lane, Hayling Island