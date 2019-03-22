Have your say

The Pompey History Society looks back on what was making the Sports Mail headlines on Saturday, March 23, 1968.

Pompey kept their promotion hopes alive by defeating Middlesbrough at Fratton Park in front of 18,196.

After a dull first half in which goalscoring chances were few, George Ley put Pompey ahead from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute, after Dickie Rooks had fouled Ray Hiron.

The goal lifted the Blues and they tightened their grip in the 59th minute when Hiron scored a second goal.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Willie Whigham blocked a shot from Mike Trebilcock and George Smith’s 30-yard shot flew inches wide as Pompey looked to increase their lead.

Pompey: John Milkins, Roy Pack, George Ley, George Smith, Ron Tindall, Harry Harris, Albert McCann, Mike Trebilcock, Ray Hiron, Bobby Kellard, Nick Jennings.

Middlesbrough: Willie Whigham, John Hickton, Gordon Jones, Don Masson, Dickie Rooks, Frank Spraggon, Dave Chadwick, Eric McMordie, Arthur Horsfield, Johnny Crossan, Derrick Downing.

Leeds United remained top of Division One after they defeated Manchester City 2-0 with goals from Jack Charlton and Johnny Giles.

Manchester United’s 3-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest kept them in second place.

Willie Morgan and Brian O’Neil were Burnley’s goalscorers in the Clarets’ 2-0 win against Southampton at Turf Moor.

Alan Ball was sent off for Everton in the home match against Newcastle that ended 1-0 to the Toffeemen.

Fulham became further adrift at the bottom of the table after they lost 3-1 to Arsenal at Craven Cottage.

Queens Park Rangers stayed top of division Two following a 2-0 win at home to third-placed Blackpool.

Rangers’ goals were scored by Ian Morgan and Frank Clarke.

Frank Brogan scored the only goal as Ipswich Town beat Charlton Athletic at The Valley to stay second.

Bournemouth drew 1-1 against third division leaders Torquay United at Dean Court.

Brighton were thrashed 4-0 at Watford, with Duncan Welbourne and Barry Dyson scoring two apiece.

Aldershot were defeated 3-1 by Southend United in their Division Four clash at The Recreation Ground.

Luton Town won 2-1 at Darlington to go four points clear at the top.

Fareham shared four goals in their Hampshire League match away to Thorneycroft Athletic after they threw away a two-goal lead.

In cricket, Somerset agreed terms with Greg Chappell – the 19-year-old Australian all-rounder.

Bobby McGregor, 23 year-old European gold medal swim sprinter from Falkirk, regained the British universities’ 110-yard free-style title at Crystal Palace in a new university record time of 55.9secs.

- ROGER HOLMES