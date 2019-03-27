SHOPPERS across the south coast will now be able to buy 5kg boxes of fruit and veg for just £1.50.

The ‘Too Good To Waste’ boxes will be available in all Lidl stores and contain fruit and vegetables from the store shelves, which have become slightly damaged, discoloured or deteriorated, but are still perfectly food to eat.

The initiative is designed to reduce food waste and boxes are available to customers from opening until midday, at which point, any leftover boxes will be given to local good causes through Lidl’s surplus food redistribution programme, Feed it Back.

Trials began in August last year with the firm selling 50,000 boxes and prevented 250 tonnes of food from going to waste.

It is hoped the national roll-out will save thousands of tonnes of usable product from going to waste each year.

Great Britain Lidl CEO Christian Härtnagel said: ‘The positive feedback that we have received off the back of our trial has been incredible; from our colleagues who are showing so much passion for them, to our customers who were getting in touch from the get-go asking where they could get one.

‘The really brilliant thing about this initiative is that, not only is it helping to tackle the highly important challenge of food waste, it’s also helping our customers make even more savings.’