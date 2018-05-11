Line-up revealed as HMS Sultan Summer Show tickets go on sale

Have your say

MONSTER trucks, motorcycle stunts and a marching band will all take centre stage as the HMS Sultan Summer Show returns to Gosport.

Tickets have gone on sale for the annual Sultan Summer Show, which will be taking place on Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17.

HMS Sultan Summer Show. Picture: LA(phot) Dave Jenkins

The show, being held on Father’s Day weekend, will be fundraising for local charities and organisations.

Monster trucks ‘Big Pete’ and ‘The Grim Reaper’ will be roaring into life as the headline attraction for the event.

The event will also feature Team Green Rockets Children’s Motorcycle Display Team, the award-winning HMS Sultan Volunteer Band and a field gun competition between youngsters from the Royal Naval Volunteer Cadet Corps – all taking place in the main arena.

Also at the event will be an Engineering Zone – due to 2018 being the Year of Engineering – which will include hands-on science and technology activities, as well as interactive displays of static aircraft and military hardware.

For a calmer experience, visitors can walk around the steam fayre, view classic cars from across the region or browse through the large selection of charity, commercial and craft stalls on display.

Tickets are on sale for the event now at £25 family (two adults and two children), £10 for adults, £6 for OAP/disabled and £5 for children, with under fives free.

Early bird tickets are also available at a discounted price until Thursday, June 14.

To purchase tickets go to hmssultan.ticketsrv.co.uk.