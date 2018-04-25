Litter pick organised to clean up Hilsea

Have your say

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help clean up a park.

Francesca Snelgrove has organised the litter pick in Hilsea, Portsmouth, after seeing the amount of rubbish in the creek, near Hilsea Lido, and the nearby play park.

She said the walkways, which are popular with dog walkers and cyclists, also had a lot of litter.

She said: ‘I was surprised at just how much litter was in the area..

‘It is a nice part of the city so I wanted to organise the litter pick and hopefully the community will get involved.’

The clean up is on Saturday, May 5, between 11am and 1pm.

People interested in helping should meet at the play park.