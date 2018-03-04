Little princesses join a regal party to help children’s cancer charity

THERE was a sea of colour as princesses of all ages slipped into their regal best to join a fundraising tea party over the weekend.

Girls sporting tiaras and bright flowing dresses took centre stage at the party, which was raising cash for children’s cancer charity, the Little Princess Trust.

Cams Hill Estate Golf Course, in Portchester, was transformed into a banquet hall fit for royalty as dozens of children and their families joined in with the fun.

Yesterday’s action was staged by charitable fundraiser Fran Nicholson, 29, who says it will raise about £500 for the Little Princess Trust.

Fran, who runs Harmonious Inspirations, said the charity – which crafts wigs for children battling cancer – was one that was close to her heart.

‘I was bullied when I was a kid,’ she said. ‘It’s little things like having my hair done that really made me feel better.

‘I cut my hair last month for Little Princess Trust. It’s nice to give something back to these children who could really do with that boost.’

Families tucked into tasty treats and enjoyed games as well as having a chance to have their pictures snapped by a professional photographer.

Tabitha Jeans, seven, was among those at the party. The Fareham youngster loved the day and said: ‘I’ve already raised money for the Little Princess Trust – I cut my hair and gave it to them.’

Mum Lucinda, 36, praised Fran for her efforts in setting up the party. She said: ‘From an adult’s point of view, it’s nice to see all the kids having a lovely time.’

Lucinda’s sister, Emma Jeans, added: ‘I don’t know how Fran does it. She is like Superwoman. She is just one of those people who gets stuff done. She’s amazing.’

Maisie Cole, nine, of Titchfield, was among those dressed as a princess. She said: ‘It’s nice to be doing something to help children that can’t come out to things like this.’