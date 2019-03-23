Have your say

LIVE music at a popular Indian restaurant has been curtailed by an hour-and-a-half after noise complaints.

Friday night entertainment at Kassia in Clanfield will now end at 10pm after a restriction was imposed by East Hampshire District Council at a meeting last week.

From left, Nazrul Islam and Kaz Miah. Picture: Kassia

It comes after an application to review the restaurant’s premises licence was lodged by Environmental Protection in November, triggered by a gripe from someone living in one of the 10 flats above it.

The document was geared at ensuring the ‘prevention of public nuisance’.

Speaking after councillors opted to rein in his venue’s previous 11.30pm cut-off time, restaurateur Kaz Miah said: ‘An hour-and-a-half makes a big difference.

‘I’m disappointed by the decision but also aware it’s better than not being able to host live music at all.’

More than 900 people signed an online petition to ‘save’ Kassia’s live music after the restaurant’s bosses revealed the council was looking into noise concerns.

The document was launched by Nazrul Islam, who has managed the venue since October, 2017.

He believes the council’s restriction will leave trade unaffected.

‘It’s still great we’ve got the music rather than losing it completely,’ he said.

‘This live music is very important to Clanfield because I don’t believe anyone offers as much as we do.

‘But our customers are there for the atmosphere – the live music is just a bonus.’

Live music sets at Kassia, which typically last 45 minutes apiece, are now expected to begin at about 8pm.

Mr Islam said future acts will be ‘more acoustic’ in a bid to keep noise to a minimum.

He added: ‘We are in contact with the resident upstairs now and if there’s ever a problem they know they can text us.’

Mr Miah owns three Kassia restaurants, with others in Southsea and Drayton.

He is also the freeholder of the homes above his venue in Clanfield.