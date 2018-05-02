LOCAL ELECTIONS: Your candidates for Bishops Waltham, Denmead, Southwick and Wickham, Whiteley and Shedfield

Have your say

WINCHESTER City Council elections are also important in this area.

Although the council is based in the city of Winchester, its wards are as far reaching as Southwick & Wickham and Whitely & Shedfield which neighbour Fareham.

Currently the council has a Conservative majority with 25 Tory members and 20 Lib Dems. At the last election in 2016 the Labour party lost its two seats.

Some readers, however, will be affected by the following Winchester City Council wards, all of which have one seat up for grabs:

Bishops Waltham

Steve Miller (Con)

Steve Haines (Labour Co-op)

Central Meon Valley

Linda Eileen Elizabeth Gemmell (Con)

Stan Evans (Lab)

Sheila Mary Campbell (Lib Dem)

Denmead

Caroline Lorraine Brook (Con)

Alexander Jon Graft (Lab)

Judith Godwin (Lib Dem)

Ben Haysom-Newport (Green)

Southwick & Wickham

David Newberry (Con)

Paul Thomas Sony (Lab)

Neil Richard Cutler(Lib Dem)

Whiteley & Shedfield

Jess Bond (Con)

Laurie Clough (Lab)

Roger Bentote (Lib Dem)

Anne Colman (Green)