Lockheed return to give students a big helping hand

HAYLING College has extended a big ‘thank you’ to a Havant-based firm, whose staff have returned to the site to support its Growing Together project.

Lockheed Martin UK Integrated Systems (LMUK IS) were keen to continue their support for the scheme, set up by Bill Biggs and Ray Jones of Hayling Horticultural Society.

Growing Together aims to bridge the inter-generational divide and enable children and adults to learn and have fun together.

When staff first visited the college in October 2017, they prepared a fruit and vegetable cage, built a polytunnel and tidied up the pond.

After the visit, employees returned to continue the good work. By preparing the grounds, staff have allowed students to start planting fruit and vegetables ready for the new season.

Even the college students mucked in on the second visit, helping Lockheed staff to clear large mounds of earth.

The volunteer scheme was set up by Community First, which provides support and advice to local voluntary and community groups, charities and social enterprises.

Ray said: ‘We are so grateful to Community First for organising volunteers – their help is invaluable getting projects off the ground.’

Gillian Jackman, from Hayling College, said: ‘Now the ground is prepared students can plant vegetables.

‘The intention is to sell the veg to the community and raise funds to keep the livestock we have at the College.

‘Lockheed have helped immensely. Without them it would have taken the students many days to get to this stage.’

William Ottley, from LM, said ‘It’s been lovely to come back and see the progress from our last visit.

‘It’s been great to work with enthusiastic pupils who care about the grounds and the future benefit to the school.’