Lodge marks anniversary

A HOTEL in Fareham is celebrating its first year anniversary.

The Lodge at Solent has seen over 20,000 guests, 57 dogs and a cat through its doors since the £5m investment was completed at Solent Business Park in 2017.

Along with the 54-bedroom lodge, the works also upgraded the on-site pub, Parson’s Collar Pub and Kitchen, which has also enjoyed success – with over 100,000 pints poured, 5,000 pizzas sliced and 4,000 scoops of ice cream demolished.

Manager Ben Cutting said: ‘It’s nice to see all that hard work come to fruition and it’s certainly kept us busy. The lodge has added a new dimension to our site, it’s got a really quirky design and we have found it just as popular with our corporate business guests as with families.’