AN INCIDENT closed two lanes on the A27 eastbound between the A2030, the Eastern Road – and the A2023, Langstone Roundabout.

Lanes one and two were blocked off, but have no re-opened, and long delays remain on the road, that also tail back to junction 12 of the M27 and the M275 near Port Solent.

Wave 105 Travel said the incident has caused ‘solid traffic’

Emergency services have been contacted in regards to the nature of the incident.