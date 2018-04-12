Longstanding pub managers speak of delight after major refurbishment

Have your say

TWO publicans have spoken of their delight following a pub’s major refurbishment.

Martin Todd and his partner Sarah Jones have both spent 18 years working at The Swallow, based in Havant.

The pub’s owners, NewRiver, decided to reward the managers’ many years of service behind the bar by funding a big face-lift.

NewRiver, a specialist leisure and retail property company that owns 340 pubs across England and Wales, organised an interior and exterior makeover for the pub, located on Dunsbury Way.

Improvements made to the establishment include new signage, new outside lighting, new carpet and upgraded toilets.

Manager Martin said: ‘The pub looks fantastic now thanks to NewRiver’s generous support.

‘When Sarah and I saw the plans for the refurbishments, we knew the pub would turn out magnificently.

‘There’s a great community spirit at our pub and we’re always delighted to hear the locals commenting on how much they love the refurb as well.’

On their makeover decision, NewRiver operations manager Cathy Button said: ‘Martin and Sarah are both extremely hard-working and are exceptional publicans.

‘They are always going above and beyond to make The Swallow the best it can be.

‘The Swallow always has a fantastic atmosphere and there is such a great relationship between Martin and Sarah and their loyal customers.

‘As they have been at the pub for 18 years, we thought it would be great to show our appreciation by giving the Swallow a refurbishment,

‘We wish them both all the best for their new pub in the future.’