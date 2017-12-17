LOST: Christmas presents fall from moving car on Hayling Island

ARE these your Christmas presents?

A mother and daughter are on a mission to track down their owner after the gifts fell out of a moving car in Hayling Island on Wednesday.

Kelly John was driving to her mother’s home in West Town when a vehicle pulled on to Station Road in front of her, with its boot door up.

A bag containing the presents tumbled into the road, completely unbeknown to the driver – thought to be in a blue BMW.

Ms John, a 32-year-old social worker from Southsea, said: ‘I tried flashing my lights to get the driver’s attention but they just didn’t realise.

‘It was pouring down with rain at the time, so I pulled over and picked the presents up from the road before they got too damaged. A few of them were a bit bashed up because of the fall.

‘I really want to track down the person they belong to. Their owner has clearly made an effort in their wrapping and each gift is labelled with a really cute message.’

While Kelly does not wish to disclose the names on each of the gifts, she has left them with her mother Cathy, in the hope the owner lives on the island and will not have far to travel to collect them.

Cathy, 59, said: ‘Whoever these presents belong to, they can be sure they are being kept safe and sound until they come forward to claim them.

‘I have filed a found property report to the police in the mean time, but we are keen to see the gifts returned to their rightful owners.

‘Christmas is just around the corner – we would hate to think someone is out there worrying about these lost items.’

Cathy says anyone who comes forward to claim the presents will have to prove their identity, by stating the name of their recipient and sender.

If you believe these presents belong to you, email her on cathy.john@virginmedia.com.