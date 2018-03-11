Lots of laughs as crowds enjoy Portsmouth comedy festival

Have your say

HUNDREDS of people packed out Portsmouth Guildhall for a two-day festival of laughter.

The Big Mouth Comedy Festival took place this weekend with some of the UK’s top comedians like Russell Kane, Andy Parsons, Lee Nelson and Seann Walsh taking to the stage.

The event also had up-and-coming stars from Portsmouth and the surrounding areas entertaining the crowds with their acts.

People at the festival said it was a huge success and something Portsmouth should hold more often.

Friends Lynne Cooling, 35, and Beth Jackson, 32, attended all day yesterday.

It has been good and if anything like this is held again, we will definitely go along Lynne Cooling

Lynne, from Hilsea, said: ‘It was a really good day. This is the first time I have been to any sort of comedy festival and it has been great.

‘The local acts were really funny and did make us laugh a lot.

‘We were excited to see Russell Kane too, he is one of Beth’s favourite comedians.’

Beth, also from Hilsea, added: ‘He is the main reason we bought tickets but we thought we should get our money’s worth and go for the full day.

‘It has been good and, if anything like this is held again, we will definitely go along.’

Over the two days, the audience laughed along to Nathan Caton, Chris McCausland and Angela Barnes as well as Portsmouth Comedian Of The Year winner Nathan Eagle.

Norman Lovett and Hattie Hayridge, from Red Dwarf, hosted a Q&A session on Saturday afternoon while Tony Robinson, from Black Adder, also gave a Q&A session this afternoon.

Brothers Jack and Louis Evans, from Gosport, went to the festival with their friend Brian Cook, from Fareham.

Jack, 26, said: ‘The festival has been really good, we especially liked Nathan Caton. Russell Kane gave a great performance too, we had a lot laughs.

‘This is a really good event for Portsmouth and is something different.’

Louis, 29, agreed. He added: ‘We need more comedy festivals like this in the area. It has been a really good weekend and offers something else for people to do.’