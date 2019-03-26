Lots to celebrate with personal bests aplenty during 200th Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun  

Have your say

Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun marked their 200th event with a great turnout of 510 people.

It was fitting for the occasion that conditions were good and lots of new personal bests were set.

Everyone was cheered and supported by the team of awesome volunteers.

Second lady Maria Millican, who runs for Stubbington Green, got her fastest time for the course as she completed the promenade course in 21.47.

Robert Langley showed his good training with Portsmouth Joggers and Victory has paid off with an impressive new best of 21.39.

Fareham Crusaders’ Paul Turner ran a good time of 18.04 as he finished third.

That was also a personal best for him and it was the same for Matthew Wray, in fourth position, who finished in 18.17.

Cassandra Simpson, James Martin and Richard Wheeler all finished their 50th parkruns.

Victory’s Paul Mitchinson led the way in first position in 17.31 and Angela Richardson was the first female finisher as she got a new personal best of 18min 17sec.

Emlyn Hughes has been flying for Fareham Crusaders in all races, long distance and parkruns as well.

He is in marathon training and was the first finisher at Fareham parkrun on Saturday.

His time was 18.24 and that came after an impressive time of 1.18.35 at Fleet Half Marathon. He’s also impressed over the ultra distance, winning the Serpentine 100k race in the summer.

Fareham parkrun regular David Mallard was in second position and Ellis Meades-Woolley finished in third spot.

Tina Al-Romaithi was the first female finisher as she completed the scenic course at 21.52.

Second was Katherine Morton, of Fareham Crusaders, who got a new personal best of 22.17. Third was Mandy Marsden in 22.21.

It was the 160th Fareham parkrun and 267 people completed walked, jogged or ran the course.

Denmead’s Rob Wilson led the way in the 151st Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun.

Courtenay Henrys was the first female finisher as she ran a time of 19.45.

Victory’s Brian Millo did his 100th parkrun.

Conditions were good at Southsea parkrun with just a light breeze impacting on the first half of the course.

The times were quick with Havant’s Craig Berryman, in first position, setting a new personal best of 16.31 to set him up nicely for the track season ahead.

Emma Jolley, who qualified for her England masters vest with a brilliant run in the Fleet Half Marathon recently (1.20.01), was the first female finisher and she was 10th overall in 18.40.

James Baker was the first finisher at the 358th Havant parkrun with 181 people completing the course. Annabelle Acres was the first female finisher and she got a new personal best time of 22.44.

Victory’s Darren Corps joined the 100 club.

Toby Lambert led the way with a time of 15.27 as he finished first in the 311th edition of Queen Elizabeth parkrun.

First-timer Sandra Norwood had a good run as she finished first lady and was third overall with a fast time of 19.49.

Cameron Oliphant was the first finisher at Whiteley parkrun with a time of 19.30 on Saturday.

Junior runner Chloe Jones, who is in the JW10 age category, set a superb new personal best time of 21.54 and she was the first female finisher.

The parkrun takes place at Whiteley Meadowside, PO15 7PD and the course is three laps, mainly flat.