Lots to sea and do as Portsmouth Seafood Festival returns

THE aroma of freshly cooked fish could be found right through Gunwharf Quays at the weekend, as the Portsmouth Seafood Festival returned for a second year.

The event saw thousands of people flock to the city for an event celebrating the fish culture – from the fishermen to the chefs who cook up mouth-watering seafood dishes.

Fiona Biggs and Alex Bovino

Oysters, lobster and even fish finger sandwiches were available for residents, as they sat down to think a bit more about Portsmouth’s fishing heritage.

Shirley Parker, 57 from Fareham, said: ‘I think having a seafood festival is a great idea – it shows how important fishing is and that there’s so much variety in what is available for us.’

Jenna Barratt-Elloway, 37 from Southsea, said: ‘Everyone I know is busy today but I thought I would come down anyway.

‘The food here is amazing; I got six oysters and a glass of prosecco for £10 so I’m all set for the event.’

Entertaining the crowds

Pete Hunt from Need Street Food in Portsmouth said: ‘The festival has been great.

‘It’s good fun with lovely people and lots of delicious seafood.

‘It is the first time we have been to a seafood event and it has certainly set the bar very high – and it’s always nice to try our hand at something different.

‘Our fish finger sandwiches have been going down a storm.’