Love is in the air at city retirement home

Have your say

RETIREES will be meeting up for a Valentine’s Day afternoon tea dance.

Homeowners and staff at Tudor Rose Court in South Parade, Portsmouth, will enjoy a ballroom dance performance and light refreshments.

The event, organised by retirement firm McCarthy and Stone, will give people the opportunity to meet retirees living in the development and meet new friends.

Regional sales and marketing director Georgina Akers said: ‘Our stunning Southsea development was once a dance hall, holding very fond memories for some of our homeowners, so it seemed only fitting to celebrate Valentine’s Day by bringing back the romance of the ballroom era to Tudor Rose Court.

‘We do hope members of the local community will join us for what promises to be a very special event.’

The event will be taking place at Tudor Rose Court on Wednesday, February 14 from 2pm to 4pm.

For more information or to book your place at the Valentine’s Day event, call 0800 201 4743 or go to mccarthyandstone.co.uk.