Love Island fever takes over Hampshire bakery

ITV2’s Love Island starts this evening and fans across the country are ready for eight weeks of sun, romance and sarcastic comments from Scottish commentator Iain Sterling.

Cupcake Express has jumped on the Love Island train giving its latest desserts a TV twist with a chance for one person to win a box cupcakes decorated with popular sayings from last year’s show including ‘#Muggy’ and ‘100 per cent my type on paper’.

Co-owner Jane Marney said: ‘I think people just love Love Island and it is such a popular show.

‘We decided that we’d do some themed cakes as nowadays people want these kind of things to be special.

‘Like the Royal Wedding where people had parties and we did cakes for that, Love Island is similar as it is something that everyone is talking about and interested in.’

The bakery in Shedfield, which supplies treats to dessert bar Sprinkles Gelato in Portsmouth, is run by Jane and her sister Marie creating cupcakes for corporate events and product launches as well as bespoke orders for birthdays, weddings and gifts.

Jane said: ‘My son was watching it last year and said “Mum you have to watch it” and I really got into it.

‘I hope this they have some good characters as I think that is what made the show last year and we get some good lines like those we have put on our cupcakes.’

Visit the Cupcake Express Facebook page to enter the competition.