Love Island is looking for lively singles for its next series

Love Island is coming back to our screens - and producers are looking for lively singles to take part.

The popular ITV2 show invites islanders to take up residence in a luxury villa in the hope of finding love.

But to stay on the island, they’ll need to couple up - and more importantly - win the hearts of the public.

Applications are now open and anyone wishing to apply should head to itv.com/loveisland to complete an application.

Auditions are starting soon so potential contestants are encouraged to get their applications in as soon as possible.

Anyone over the age of 18 can apply to be on the show.

For terms and conditions go to the ITV website.