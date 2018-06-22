Love Island star dives from new Spinnaker Tower freefall platform – The Drop

THRILL SEEKERS took the plunge yesterday taking a leap from Spinnaker Tower.

The first few people took The Drop from a specially-installed platform 25 metres above sea level at the tower in Gunwharf Quays.

Jamie Jewitt about to leap from the Emirates Spinnaker Tower''Picture: Solent News

The Drop gives people the feeling of freefall, but they are jumping safe in the knowledge that a harness and rigging will ensure they have a secure landing.

Star guest Jamie Jewitt, who was on the Love Island TV show last year, was one of the first ones to leap.

He said: ‘Doing The Drop was fun and it feels good that I decided to do it – it is kind of an euphoric feeling.

‘I did not want to drag it out at all, I just went for it without thinking, but my legs are still shaking.

Jamie Jewitt leaps from the Emirates Spinnaker Tower.''Picture by Solent News

‘The worst part was just stepping onto the platform you have to jump from. My legs felt almost heavy at that point, but once you are off it’s fine.

‘I would definitely do it again – maybe even incorporating some tricks next time.’

Tony Sammut, general manager of the Spinnaker Tower, said: ‘The Drop is a really exciting addition to the Emirates Spinnaker Tower experience.

‘We are delighted that a part of the tower which was previously inaccessible has been opened to the public for the first time.

‘Thrill seekers have the opportunity to leap from a specially installed platform which stands about twice the height of an Olympic diving board.

‘The cable attaches to the participant’s harness at their chest and as they leap out from the platform towards the harbour, their jump is guided to the base of the tower.’

The idea of The Drop was also to offer the experience for a much larger audience than before, so children as young as 11 years-old are allowed to take part in The Drop for £15.

Young people from 15 and adults can also leap off for the price of £18.

The Emirates Spinnaker Tower is open daily from 10.00am to 6.00pm, excluding Christmas Day.

See spinnakertower.co.uk or call 023 9285 7520 to book in advance or to find out more.