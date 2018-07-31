Love Island winner Jack Fincham to host club night in Portsmouth

THE winner of this year’s Love Island will be hosting an A-Level results party at a Portsmouth club.

Jack Fincham, who was announced as the show’s winner on Monday night with girlfriend Dani Dyer will be at Pryzm next month.

He will be at the city centre club’s A-Level night on August 16.

Clubbers will have a chance to meet Jack and those who buy VIP tickets will have a priority for the meet and greet.

A statement from Pryzm said: ‘Whether you're celebrating those results you worked so hard to achieve or just out to drink your sorrows away we can be sure there will be thousands of you partying with us till the early hours.’

For more information or to book tickets visit pryzm.co.uk/portsmouth/events