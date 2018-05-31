Loved ones unite for funeral of Pompey star Tommy McGhee

Have your say

FAMILY and friends united to celebrate the life of late Pompey star Tommy McGhee.

They gathered as the former Blues right-back was remembered in an intimate funeral at Portchester Crematorium this afternoon.

Tommy McGhee's loved ones carry him into Portchester Crematorium. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Tommy, who made 143 appearances across five seasons in the English First Division, had been Pompey’s oldest living former player before his death on Saturday, May 19, aged 89 – a week after he had a heart attack.

And today – following a Roman Catholic service at St Joseph’s Church, in Baffins – his loved ones joined together in bidding him a final farewell.

Ryan Galloway is one of five grandchildren Tommy leaves behind, alongside his three children, two great-grandchildren and his wife, Audrey.

Paying homage to his grandfather, Mr Galloway, 31, said: ‘He was a modest, honest and decent family man and he did a lot for the people around him.

A hearse carrying Tommy McGhee arrives at Portchester Crematorium

‘There was a big turnout for the mass at St Joseph’s, which is the church he would attend every week – and incidentally it’s even where he had his heart attack.

‘But it took us by surprise to see so many people there, including family, friends, residents and members of the Priory Bowls Club.’

In Portchester to remember Tommy – who left the navy to go professional with Pompey in 1954 – was Blues legend and community favourite, Alan Knight.

Reflecting on Tommy’s impact at the club, Mr Knight said: ‘With his passing, a part of the history of the club goes.

Tommy McGhee

‘He was a well-thought of lad who carried on supporting the club as a season ticket holder until he died.

‘It’s a sad day, but a celebration of a great life.’

