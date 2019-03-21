Lovedean march on to make it a hat-trick of cup finals… Cross Keys Athletic to face FC Lakeside

Have your say

AFC Lovedean are through to their third cup final of the season after their 4-2 win after extra-time against AFC Eastney in the Adelaide Cup.

Lovedean took the lead through a Dan Neil cross that avoided everybody and settled in the corner but were pegged back through some poor defending that saw Eastney’s Cliff Little carve through the middle of the Deans defence to score, writes Paul Oastler.

A quiet second half saw it finish 1-1.

In extra-time Deans’ Darren Smith scored a penalty to make it 2-1 and then added his second with a smart finish.

Eastney pulled a goal back with five minutes to go from a free-kick from Eastney’s man-of-the-match Nigel MoYo but the third final was ensured through Darren Smith’s hat-trick, controlling a cross and volleying it past the keeper and the Adelaide Cup final was added to their Hampshire Junior Cup Final and the PDFA Junior C Cup.

In the London Cup Cross Keys Athletic will take on FC Lakeside in the final.

The Keys booked their place in the final with a 3-2 extra-time win over Freehouse Res.

Keys took the lead early after a great ball from Tom Stanley found Scott Thompson who beat the offside trap to score.

Then 10 minutes into the second half Keys where forced to make a couple of changes due to injuries and Freehouse took advantage to draw level through Alfie Fisher from a corner.

Veteran Dave Hatherley then came off the bench to put the Keys back in front.

Freehouse continued to press and drew level again with a Jack Davies penalty.

Again Keys hit back with Hatherley on target again. Keys defended for their life at the end but Freehouse could not breakthrough with Keys’ Paul Squires getting man of the match.

In the other semi-final a high-scoring game saw Lakeside come out on top in a high-scoring 8-4 victory over Football For Cancer.

On target for Lakeside were Harry Keeler and Frank Wilson with one goal each, two goals from Sam Emeney and Kane Green weighing in with four goals.

In the Portsmouth Sunday League senior division AFC Portchester secured a second-consecutive league title with a 3-2 win over rivals Wicor.

That was despite Portchester playing the last 30 minutes with 10 men after Harry Birmingham was given a straight red.

Wicor took the lead late into the first half with a quick counter attack that caught the Portchester defence off guard for Ashley Elliot to score.

The second half started quickly for Portchester who soon equalised after a bullet header from their inspirational captain Billy Butcher.

Portchester took the lead through Mitchell Frost after a throw in from Matt Winslade was flicked on by Harry Birmingham and met at the back post by Frost.

Wicor soon equalised through a set piece after the ball was cleared but fell to Sammy-Lee Kessack to score.

Portchester scored the winner in the 60th minute through Mitchell Frost after he was found by Birmingham’s incredible pass.

Heroic defending from the Portchester defence and goalkeeper secured all three points for the Tangos who successfully defend their title for a second season.

In the other game AFC Southbourne secured second place after a 2-1 win over Freehouse FC.

On target for Southbourne were Tommy Hedgcock and Aaron Markiewicz.

A George Carnell hat-trick for division two leaders DCC Utd secured a 6-1 victory over Horndean Utd with other goals from Jagjit Tont Singh with two and one from Danny Coomes.

Second-placed Purbrook Utd also ran out winners after a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Fleur De Lys with Jed Kennett, Richard Sillence and Chad Goodall getting the goals.

In division two a double banker between Co-op Dragons and leaders Saturn Royale saw the Dragons win both games.

In the first game the Dragons gained a 3-0 victory with two goals from Shaun Carter and one from Gavin Bater and the second game saw Dragons come away with a 4-2 win with goals from Wil Abrahart, Ethan Hathi, Russ Oastler and George Milburn with Paul Thomas and Matt Webber replying for Saturn.

Another double banker in division three saw Hatton Rovers share the points with AFC Prospect Farm Rangers.

Rangers won the first game 3-2 with Rovers winning 4-0 in the second.

In division five, champions Jameson Arms finished the season with a 100-per-cent record with 16 league wins out of 16.

They defeated FC Firhill 7-3 finishing the season with a goal difference of plus 70.

Getting the goals for Jameson were Nathan Pitt, Jordan Clark, Jack Robinson, Harvey Cooper Scott Clements and two from Connor Peat with Mason Britton saving two penalties for Jameson.

Also in division five Portsville Park could be on for a late promotion push after a 12-1 win over AFC Eastney Res despite going 1-0 down.

Dan Sibley was on target for five of their goals with a hat-trick for Steven Lee Robinson and one each for Arron Brown, Matt Spyrou, Sam Redman and Liam Newman.