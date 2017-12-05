M27 incident: Two lanes now open

TWO lanes have been reopened on the M27 after the incident this morning,

Police have said that the incident is not being classed as a crash – but have not yet confirmed what happened.

The motorway was closed eastbound just after junction 8 for Bursledon at about 8am.

Police are still investigating, but only the inside lane is now closed.

There are police officers on a bridge above the crash site, and also on the carriageway. A temporary fence has been put up at the site and there is debris on the road, as well as evidence markers.

There are still long delays on the motorway.