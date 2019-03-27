M27: Lanes reopened after four-vehicle crash but delays of up to an hour remain

Have your say

MOTORISTS can expect delays of up to an hour after a crash between four vehicles on the M27 this morning.

Two lanes were closed on the westbound carriageway near Junction 8 for Bursledon after a multi-vehicle crash.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 8.29am this morning to a damage only collision on the M27 near Hedge-End involving four vehicles.’

Highways England tweeted: ‘All lanes are now open on the #M27 westbound within J8 near #HedgeEnd - just east of #Southampton - following an earlier multi-vehicle collision. Long delays, back to J9. are now easing’

