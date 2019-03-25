MOTORISTS are continuing to face long delays on the M27 following a crash this morning.

The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 10 and Junction 11 at around 7.30am.

Traffic queuing on the M27 eastbound this morning. Picture: Highways England

Following the crash all lanes were closed for a period, however they have now re-opened but severe delays remain.

Motorists are being warned by Hampshire County Council that there are delays of over two hours remaining on the motorway.

The delays on the M27 eastbound are stretching back to Junction 8.

READ MORE: Two hour delays on M27 after serious crash

As a result of the crash and the severe disruptions there are delays on other roads across the area.

Commuters are being warned that there are 20 minute delays on the A27 in Fareham on Western Way/The Avenue as a result of traffic being diverted to the road following the M27 crash.

On the A334 Botley there are delays of approximately 30 minutes caused by traffic being directed to the road to avoid the M27 this morning.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

READ MORE: Teenager left needing stitches after being assaulted by gang of people in Portsmouth

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.