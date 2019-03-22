Have your say

PROTESTERS are set to bring a major motorway to a standstill during rush hour next week.

The M3 at Junction 6 for Basingstoke will be affected by the planned protest on Monday which will start at 6.30am.

Protesters are planning to block the M3 on Monday during rush hour

Brexit Protest & Direct Action Group UK are planning to use HGVs driving slowly to block motorways across the country including the M3.

READ MORE: M27 will be closed with 60-mile diversion for major roadworks

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council warned commuters about the potential disruption to their Monday morning commute on social media.

They tweeted: ‘Potential disruption on Monday 25 March on M3 Junction 6, Basingstoke in both directions at 6.30am.

‘We have become aware that the Brexit Protest & Direct Action Group UK are planning to cause disruption across the UK motorways & highways with HGV’s and other types of vehicles.

READ MORE: Portsmouth commuters warned of major disruptions on South Western Railway services to London Waterloo

‘They are being used to deliberately drive slowly and block roads. Please consider when making any travel arrangements.’

The protest is set to affect the M3 at junction 6 in both directions from 6.30am on Monday and motorists are being advised to plan ahead.