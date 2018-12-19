‘Madman’ who attacked three people on Fareham rampage avoids jail

A ‘MADMAN’ who went on the rampage in Fareham after guzzling a crate of beer before attacking three innocent people dodged jail.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard Jake Nolan, 18, terrorised the community after storming into the Premier store, in Linden Lea, where he stole a crate and a half of beer before unleashing his venom on members of the public in July.

Prosecutor Graham Heath told the court Nolan kicked off his reign of terror in Valentine Close when he walked up to an unknown male and hit him in the face. ‘He punched the defendant in an unprovoked attack and left him with a black eye,’ he said.

‘He then performed a sucker punch on another man that left him with a cut to the ear before attacking a third man, who he pushed in the chest and chased around a car.’

One of his victims said his ordeal had left him frightened. He said: ‘I felt anxious and stressed – it was the behaviour of a madman. It came as I was going about my business. I did not know the man and did nothing to him.’

Another one of his prey admitted he felt ‘frightened’ and was particularly concerned as he had a young person in the car.

The incidents were reported to police resulting in Nolan being arrested – with him found to have a small amount of cannabis on him.

The court heard how Nolan’s propensity for violence reared its ugly head once again in October when police were called to a suspected domestic assault, when they found the defendant acting aggressively.

‘(Nolan) took great exception to the officers and started thrashing around before he was taken to the ground to subdue him,’ Mr Heath said.

In defence, Howard Barrington-Clark, spoke glowingly of homeless Nolan, who was on remand, as he sought to keep him out of jail – saying the violent offender is someone ‘I would take my hat off for’ following his endeavours to curb his ways.

Nolan was spared prison by magistrates who instead imposed 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed over the next 12 months. He was also told to complete 30 rehabilitation days.

The defendant had admitted three charges of assault, one for assaulting an officer, theft and possessing cannabis.