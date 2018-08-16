Maintenance work will close railway lines in Portsmouth

Have your say

MAINTENANCE will see railway lines closed.

All lines in Portsmouth will be shut all day on September 9 apart from the line between Cosham and Havant.

Trains between London Waterloo and Portsmouth via Haslemere will have bus services running between Havant and Portsmouth Harbour.

South Western Railway services between Portsmouth and Southampton will run to Havant with buses between Cosham and Portsmouth Harbour. Southern services will run to and from Southampton Central with buses between Havant and Portsmouth.

Buses will replace Great Western trains between Fareham and Portsmouth Harbour.