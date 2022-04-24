Major incident being dealt with on M3 in Hampshire with road closures in effect

EMERGENCY services are dealing with a ‘major incident’ on one of Hampshire’s key roads.

By Tom Cotterill
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 11:20 am

A stretch of the M3 has been closed, with police warning disruption will continue for a ‘prolonged period of time’.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We, along with other emergency services, are dealing with a major incident on the M3, Junction 4A (Fleet Services).

‘Closures are in place between Junction 4 and Junction 4A southbound and are likely to remain in place for a prolonged period of time.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Updates to follow.

Read More

Read More
Two 'cold and scared' children are rescued by Gosport lifeboat heroes after bein...
Road closures are in place
Hampshire