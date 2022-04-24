Major incident being dealt with on M3 in Hampshire with road closures in effect

A stretch of the M3 has been closed, with police warning disruption will continue for a ‘prolonged period of time’.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We, along with other emergency services, are dealing with a major incident on the M3, Junction 4A (Fleet Services).
‘Closures are in place between Junction 4 and Junction 4A southbound and are likely to remain in place for a prolonged period of time.’
Updates to follow.
Read More
Read MoreTwo 'cold and scared' children are rescued by Gosport lifeboat heroes after bein...