A VEHICLE has been destroyed in a fire blocking an arterial route.

The A32 was shut where it meets Bishop’s Wood Road in Mislingford, near Swanmore, at around 7.24am today.

A Land Rover Discovery burst into flames in a blaze at 7.24am on Bishop's Wood Road at the junction with the A32 in Mislingford, near Swanmore, on January 23.

The A32 has since re-opened after it was briefly blocked by police as the incident was tackled.