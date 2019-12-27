Make coach travel with National Express part of your New Year resolutions

As the end of the year approaches, talk starts of new beginnings and commitments to make changes. People see the first of January as a good opportunity to reset their life and start afresh.

The top 10 most common New Year resolutions are:

1. Exercise more

2. Lose weight

3. Get organised

4. Learn a new skill or hobby

5. Live life to the fullest

6. Save more money / spend less money

7. Quit smoking

8. Spend more time with family and friends

9. Travel more

10. Read more

The resolution to ‘travel more’ often leads to thoughts of having to go abroad and can forget the obvious opportunities closer to home.

According to a survey of 2,000 adults commissioned by National Express, the UK’s largest coach operator, it could be because Brits don’t actually know what’s on their doorstep.

The ‘Blighty or Abroad’ quiz results revealed that almost half failed to identify Edinburgh Castle, with one in five confusing it with Dover Castle. One in six were unable to identify Hadrian's Wall and a third failed to tell the striking architecture of Glastonbury Tor from locations like Tintern Abbey and Ludlow Castle.

However, some other great UK destinations were better known with two-thirds of adults recognising Bristol's iconic Clifton Suspension Bridge designed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel. And the austere, modern look of Albert Dock in Liverpool was also more memorable with 61 percent of Brits able to name the landmark.

Chris Hardy, managing director of National Express UK Coach, said: ‘The United Kingdom has so much to offer with regard to natural splendour and man-made sights and our research indicates that thousands may be unaware of what is right on their doorstep.’

Britons were also tested on their knowledge of key locations, asking them to identify the county where specific cities and sites could be found.

The iconic silhouette of The Angel of the North left a lasting impression, with 83 percent able to correctly name Tyne and Wear as the home of the landmark.

One in seven Brits would be incorrectly heading to Devon for their trip to Portsmouth, rather than its true home in Hampshire. And only three in five would be able to find their way to the Eden Project, in Cornwall.

Amazingly, one in six were unable to name Cardiff as the capital of Wales, and 16 percent came unstuck when trying to identify Edinburgh as the capital of Scotland.

Chris added: ‘Britons tend to think they have to travel further afield for adventure when it can often be found just a short distance from their homes. We are lucky to have such a wealth of places to visit on our small island, with coach offering a convenient and great value way to get there.

‘With over 1,800 coach services running every day to more than 540 locations, we're encouraging more travellers to use coach as part of their new year's resolution and discover something new in the UK in 2020.’

