Make knitted sleeves for QA Hospital patients

KEEN knitters are being called upon to create knitted sleeves for patients at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The Cosham site is in need of knitted cannula sleeves for its older persons ward to cover their arms.

The sleeve is decorated with a variety of items such as buttons and flowers that a patient with dementia can twiddle.

Kerry Budd, operations manager for the ward, said: ‘This simple item offers patients stimulation and can stop them causing harm by taking out their cannula or scratching themselves.

‘The scheme has proved successful at other hospitals and we are hoping that it proves a success in Portsmouth.’

For more information email Kerry.Budd@porthosp.nhs.uk.