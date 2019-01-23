Making Space launches free after-school sessions thanks to Lottery funding boost

AN ARTS charity has launched a programme of free after-school activities thanks to an influx of Big Lottery funding.

Dubbed ‘A Space to Make’, the fortnightly creative drop-in sessions are being hosted by Making Space in Bishopstoke Road, Leigh Park until May.

Up to 12 youngsters aged 10 to 14 can attend and will be encouraged to use their imagination and let loose with a host of ‘inspiring’ materials to embark on their own projects.

The first-come-first-served sessions take place on Mondays between 4.30pm and 6pm and are supported by a local maker and one of Making Space’s young volunteers.

They will take place on January 28, February 11 and 25, March 11 and 25, April 1, 15 and 29 and May 13.

Two all-day events will also run on Friday, February 22 and Monday, April 8.

Participants do not need to book to attend but must provide contact details for a parent or guardian for health and safety reasons.

For more information, visit makingspace.org/astm-youth/