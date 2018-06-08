Mamma Mia! takes to Kings Theatre stage tonight

ABBA fans can sit back and enjoy musical Mamma Mia! in Portsmouth this month.

Featuring tops hits from the famous band, the show is at the Kings Theatre as part of its international tour.

The cast of Mamma Mia! Picture: Malcolm Wells

The hit musical will be at the Albert Road theatre from tonight until June 23 with showings at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

This is not the first time Lucy May Barker, who plays Sophie in the show, has performed at the Kings.

She took to the stage 15 years ago as part of the Annie national tour.

She said: ‘I’ve got a little teddy bear all packed up in storage somewhere that I was given when I played there with a little jumper on saying “Kings Theatre Southsea” on it.

‘I’ve not been back to the theatre to perform since, so I’m really looking forward to this.’

To purchase tickets for Mamma Mia! visit kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whats-on.