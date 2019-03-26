Man, 21, seriously injured after being stabbed at Hampshire skate park in broad daylight

A 21-YEAR-OLD man has been been seriously injured after he was stabbed at a Hampshire skate park – in broad daylight.

Police were called to St Mary’s Place, Southampton, at 1.28pm on Saturday where the man was receiving treatment from South Central Ambulance Service for a wound to his arm.

Hoglands Park, in Southampton. Picture: Google Street View

Shortly before, he was assaulted by a 'large group’ of men at a skate park in nearby Hoglands Park.

Hampshire police say one man was reported to have used a weapon to stab the victim in his left arm. The victim’s grey rucksack was also stolen.

READ MORE: Charity worker who said he would ‘purge homeless' jailed for more than seven years after brutal attack on rough sleeper

Police are carrying out patrols in the area and are investigating what happened.

A force spokesman said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in that area at that time and saw what happened, or who may have located the victim’s rucksack if it was later discarded.

‘We would also like to hear from anyone who may have mobile phone footage of the group involved in the assault.’

READ MORE: No arrests made so far after Leigh Park stabbing

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting Operation Kim.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.