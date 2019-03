Have your say

A 46-YEAR-OLD man has been injured after a spat between two groups at a city leisure centre.

Portsmouth police confirmed the man was treated for cuts and bruises after a public order incident at the Mountbatten Centre, off Twyford Avenue, at 9.50pm on Saturday.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190101842.