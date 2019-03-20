Man accused of being in a cocaine conspiracy denies having indecent images of children

A MAN accused of conspiring to deal cocaine has appeared in court charged over indecent images of children.

Wesley Dujon, 35, of Fairfield Avenue, Fareham, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday charged with making two category A indecent images of children – a still image and a moving image.

Court news

Images are graded by police at categories A, B and C – with A the most serious.

He denied both charges and will stand trial for the images on September 2. Dujon also denied possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal.

Dujon appeared alongside a woman and a 16-year-boy in the dock as the trio are accused of conspiring together to supply cocaine between January 1, 2017, and April 7, 2017.

Michelle Osborne, 44, of Ocean Close, Fareham, and the teenager both denied the conspiracy charge.

They are not involved in the indecent images case, which is separate.

All three defendants, who were bailed by judge David Melville QC, will stand trial on August 19.