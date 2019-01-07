Man accused of murdering father in horrific train attack due in court today

THE MAN accused of murdering a father travelling on a train with his teenage son is due to appear in court today.

Darren Shane Pencille, 35, will appear before magistrates today accused over the death of 51-year-old Lee Pomeroy, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Officers said he was further charged with possessing an offensive weapon, while 27-year-old Chelsea Mitchell was also charged on Sunday with assisting an offender.

The pair, whose addresses were given as Willbury Road, in Farnham, Surrey, will appear in custody at Staines Magistrates' Court.

Mr Pomeroy, who lived in Guildford and owned an IT firm, was travelling towards London with his 14-year-old son on Friday afternoon when he was attacked.

A manhunt led detectives to a flat in Willbury Road on Saturday morning and they made two arrests.

The father, who would have celebrated his birthday on Saturday, was described by his family as ‘an honourable man and would always help somebody who was in trouble’.

In a statement, the family portrayed him as a cultured man, who loved his 50-year-old wife Svetlana Pomeroy.

‘He was a devoted family man and did everything for his family,’ they said.

Mr Pomeroy and his son boarded the 12.58pm train service between Guildford and London Waterloo at London Road station on Friday afternoon.

Police believe a brief row broke out leading to Mr Pomeroy's death.