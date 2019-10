A MAN has been airlifted to hospital after a two car crash on Emsworth Road in Thorney Island.

The man had to be cut free from his car by fire crews from Havant, Emsworth and Chichester before being taken to hospital by air ambulance. A heavy rescue vehicle was also in attendance from Cosham Fire Station.

The incident took place at 8.18pm and no further details of the man’s condition have been released.