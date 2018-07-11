Man and woman allegedly attacked in Southsea

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following an alleged unprovoked assault on a man and woman in Southsea at the weekend.

The 19-year old woman and 22-year-old man were attacked by two women and a man on the junction of Elm Grove and Castle Road between 1.50am and 2.20am in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The couple were briefly spoken to by the alleged assailants before the attack. The suspects then made off via Castle Road.

The two women then returned with two different men, one of whom allegedly assaulted the man before leaving the scene in a car.

The first suspect the police are looking for has been described as white, aged about 18 years who is 5’ 9” tall with a heavy build and has short blond hair. He was wearing an orange polo shirt.

The second alleged attacker was white, aged between 20-30 years with a slim build and wearing a blue t-shirt.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed either of the assaults in Elm Grove or Castle Road.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44180254638 or can call the anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.