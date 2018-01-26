Man arrested for drink-driving as cyclist taken to hospital after crash involving police car in Southsea

Have your say

A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital with ‘potentially serious’ injuries after a collision involving a police car and another vehicle in Southsea.

The accident took place at about 12.20am at the junction of Bradford Road and Victoria Road North and involved a police vehicle, a white Ford Focus and a cyclist.

A 24-year-old man from Middlesex has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The cyclist was taken to Southampton General Hospital with leg and spinal injuries.

Bradford Road and Victoria Road North from the junction with Winston Churchill Avenue and St David’s Road were closed.

A spokesman for Southsea Fire station said: ‘We were called to a RTC at 12.25am on Victoria Road North.

‘A police car, a private vehicle and a cyclist had crashed and the cyclist was taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries by South Central Ambulance Service.’

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to call 101 quoting Op Logo.