Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after M27 crash brings severe delays to morning commute 

A MAN has been arrested after a two car crash caused severe delays on the M27.

Police were called to reports of a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway between Junction 10 and Junction 11 at 7.13am involving a Ford Fiesta and a Mazda.

Traffic queuing on the M27 eastbound this morning. Picture: Highways England

The 39-year-old driver of the Fiesta has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs, police have said.

Following the crash all lanes were closed on the M27 and motorists faced delays of over two hours.

All lanes have since re-opened on the motorway this morning and Traffic England are reporting that traffic is moving freely now.

READ MORE: Two hour delays on M27 after serious crash

As a result of the earlier crash and the severe disruptions there are delays on other roads across the area.

Commuters are being warned that there are 20 minute delays on the A27 in Fareham on Western Way/The Avenue as a result of traffic being diverted to the road following the M27 crash.

On the A334 Botley there are delays of approximately 30 minutes caused by traffic being directed to the road to avoid the M27 this morning.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

READ MORE: M27 traffic: Motorists facing delays of over two hours despite lanes re-opening following crash

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.