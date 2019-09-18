Man dies in fatal Fratton fire

HAMPSHIRE Fire and Rescue Service have revealed a man tragically died in the early hours of this morning after a fire in Fratton.

Fire crews from Southsea and Cosham Fire Stations attended the fire at a flat in Hall Court on Fratton Road after being alerted to the blaze at 12.15am in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Four fire appliances, three from Southsea and one from Cosham, and 24 fire fighters were deployed to the scene where a male was found to have died.

Four breathing apparatus and a hose jet were used to tackle the blaze on the ground floor flat.

A woman was also taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

The identity of the man has not yet been revealed but a spokesman for the Fire Service has said ‘the cause of the fire was still under investigation’.