Man escapes burning flat fire in Gosport tower block

A MAN was forced to evacuate from his burning flat in Gosport this morning.

The ‘severe fire’ – not thought to be suspicious – took place on a second floor maisonette in a block of 12 residential flats in Cornwell Close after starting at 12.30am.

A male in his late 50s was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital. He has since been discharged.

Gosport and Fareham fire crews attended with a command support unit from Porchester before the fire was put out just before 5am.

Gosport watch manager Sean Ratcliffe said: ‘There was a severe fire within a flat which was contained but smoke had travelled to other flats through the windows.

‘The occupier had evacuated but we had to assist a person above the affected flat who could not get out because of the smoke.’

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.