Man found dead after house fire

A MAN was found dead after a fire at a house in Paulsgrove.

Firefighters and police were called to Harleston Road last night after a report of a fire.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 11.10pm on Saturday January 13 to a report of a fire at an address in Harleston Road, Paulsgrove.

‘Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service were already on scene and put out the fire.

‘A man was found inside the address and was pronounced dead at the scene.’

‘The cause of the fire remains under investigation and officers will remain at the address to carry out enquiries.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44180016920.