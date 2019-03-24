Man rescued from flat after fire breaks out at Portsmouth tower block

A MAN has been rescued from a flat after a fire broke out at a Portsmouth tower block.

Crews and at least seven vehicles from Southsea, Cosham, Havant and Fareham were called to reports of a blaze at Handsworth House, in Quinton Close, Somers Town, at 1.57pm.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a fire was put out using four breathing apparatus and two jets.

She said one man was rescued from a flat, but it is not known which area of the building the property is in.

A spokesperson for Southsea Fire Station said on Twitter that Hampshire police and South Central Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

The origin of the blaze is not yet known, but a stop message was issued at 2.40pm.