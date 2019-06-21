Man seriously injured in Portsmouth 'industrial accident'

A MAN has been seriously injured in an ‘industrial accident’.

Paramedics and police are at Interchange Park, a business park, in Robinson Way, Copnor, after the incident at midday.

Police cars at Interchange Park in Copnor, Portsmouth. Picture: Millie Salkeld

A security guard told The News: ‘I came into work and saw the air ambulance overhead.’

He said the person’s arm was injured and ‘wasn’t in a good way’.

The guard added: ‘There were a few ambulances and fire engines as well.’

Another worker, who asked not to be named, said someone was ‘running and screaming’ away from the incident.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We were called at midday with reports of a suspected industrial accident in Interchange Park off Robinson Way, Portsmouth.

‘A man had suffered serious injuries.

‘Police officers are on scene and have been liaising with the Health and Safety Executive.’