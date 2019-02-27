Man smashed in head during attempted kidnapping in Portsmouth

A MAN was smashed in the head after he was the victim of an attempted kidnapping in Portsmouth last week, police have revealed.

Officers arrested two men from Portsmouth, aged 24 and 25 years, on suspicion of kidnap following the assault shortly before 12.30pm on Friday February 22 in Lords Street.

The men have since been released from custody but remain under investigation.

The victim was a man aged in his 20s.

A third man arrested on suspicion of kidnap – a 27-year-old man from Portsmouth – was released with no further action.

Anyone with any information or who recognises the man should call 101, quoting 44190064410.

Alternatively, you can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.